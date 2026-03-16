Queen’s Daughters fashion show and lunch to feature Miss Kentucky and former Miss America

Miss Kentucky Ariana Rodriguez, left, and former Miss America Heather French Henry waited in the green room before promoting the Queen’s Daughters fashion show and luncheon on “WAVE Country with Dawne Gee” on March 12. They will be among the models at this year’s runway-style show set for April 15. (Photo Special to The Record)

The Queen’s Daughters, a Catholic women’s organization, will kick off the Derby season with its 73rd annual fashion show and luncheon, “Spring into Fashion,” on April 15 at the Triple Crown Pavilion, 1780 Plantside Drive in Jeffersontown. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m., and the lunch and show will begin at noon.

The event, to be emceed by Shannon Cogan of WAVE News, will include raffles and a runway-style fashion show presented by Dillard’s. Models will include former Miss America Heather French Henry, Miss Kentucky Ariana Rodriguez, former Bellarmine University coach Scotty Davenport and Deacon Greg Gitschier, a former Secret Service agent.

The Queen’s Daughters was founded in 1915 to support and serve the community’s spiritual, social and humanitarian needs, according to an announcement from the group. Fashion show proceeds will benefit the organization’s Catholic High School Scholarship Program, which provides about $47,000 annually in financial assistance to Catholic high school students.

Fashion show tickets are $65 per person and $800 for a table for 10. Raffle packages are available online and in person on the day of the event. To make a reservation and see the raffles, visit queensdaughtersinc.com/fashion-show-and-luncheon. For those interested in joining the Queen’s Daughters, visit queensdaughtersinc.com/membership.