Haley McDonald, a junior at Sacred Heart Academy, medaled in the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel, Sept. 4-9. (Photo Special to The Record)

Haley McDonald, a junior at Sacred Heart Academy, medaled in the ninth World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships, which took place at the Wingate Institute in Netanya, Israel, Sept. 4-9.

Haley, a member of Team USA, won a gold medal for preliminary swimming in the 4X100 mixed medley relay and a silver medal in the 200-meter individual medley.