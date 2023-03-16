Bulletin Board — March 16, 2023

SERVICES AND DEVOTIONS

The feast day of San Pedro Calungsod, the second Filipino saint, will be celebrated with Mass and a traditional Filipino dinner March 25 at St. James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky. Mass will begin at 5 p.m. and dinner will follow in Batcheldor Hall. All are invited.

A 40-Hour Eucharistic Devotion will take place at St. James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky., from March 30 to April 1. The devotion will begin with Mass at 5 p.m. on March 30 and end with Mass at 5 p.m. on April 1.

There will be a procession, adoration, confession, food and fellowship during the 40 hours.

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, will host its next Special Disciples of Jesus Mass March 19 at 3 p.m. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children.

A light reception will immediately follow Mass in the Parish Hall Hospitality Room. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

MISSIONS, RETREATS

A Family Retreat in Preparation for Holy Week, hosted by Holy Angels Academy, 12201 Old Henry Road, will be April 1 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $25 per family and includes childcare and light morning and afternoon refreshments.

For more information and registration, visit https://www.holyangelslouisville.com/family-conference.

Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality, in Mount St. Francis, Ind., is offering a Holy Week and Triduum Retreat April 6-8. The purpose of the retreat is to spend Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday in quiet reflection while entering more deeply into the mystery of Christ’s paschal journey.

Registration costs $250 and is required. To register, visit https://mountsaintfrancis.org/holy-week-triduum-retreat.

VOCATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its rescheduled March luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. March 20, at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. It was originally set for March 6, but was canceled due to the wind storm.

Father Gary Davis will speak on “My Vocation Journey — How I Got To Where I Am Today.”

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

The Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites invites those devoted to growing in holiness and who feel called to a deeper life of prayer to consider discerning a call to join the secular order.

Lay men and women age 18 and older who are interested may contact Denese Alexsonshk at 224-2288 or email dalexsonshk@gmail.com to learn more.

SUPPORT GROUPS

The Archdiocese of Louisville Office of Family and Life Ministries has partnered with Red Bird Ministries of Louisiana to offer a program for parents who have lost a child from pregnancy through adulthood.

The group will meet for 10 monthly sessions in St. Louis Bertrand Church’s parish hall, 1104 S. Sixth St. The first session will be March 23 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit stlb.org/red-bird-ministry.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

YOUNG ADULTS

Louisville Young Catholics will hold its Lenten “Christ in the City” event March 31. The group will attend Mass at 5:30 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1960 Bardstown Road, and the church’s fish fry. Afterward, they will gather at the Kingfish Restaurant, 3021 River Road.

For more information, email louisvilleyoungcatholics@yahoo.com.

SINGLES

The Catholic Single Adults Club invites singles 21 and over to dinner at Cattleman’s Roadhouse on March 19 at 5 p.m. For more information and directions, call 553-1476.

HERE AND THERE

Our Mother of Sorrows Church, 774 Eastern Parkway, invites families and friends to the church gym on Sundays. Pickleball, corn hole and ping pong will be available from noon to 3 p.m. The events are free of charge, but free-will offerings are appreciated.

A purse and jewelry sale — hosted by the Golden Arrow Center for Mothers and Children, 835 E. Gray St. — will be March 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and March 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Purses, tote bags, scarves, wallets, jewelry and holiday items will be for sale. All money raised will support families served by the center.

The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at Presentation Academy’s Arts & Athletic Center, 900 S. Fourth St., on March 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Use sponsor code PRESENTATION. For more information, contact Amelia Flynn at 583-5935. To register, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

A Mercy Theatre Trivia Night will be March 24 at 7:15 p.m. at the school, 5801 Fegenbush Lane. A table of eight will cost $120.

Proceeds will benefit Mercy theatre students’ trip to the Fringe Festival in Scotland.

To register or for more information, contact Amanda Simmons at asimmons@mercyjaguars.com or Laura Coleman at lcoleman@mercyjaguars.com.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

“Bullying & The Effects of Social Media,” a seminar hosted by Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, will be March 29 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Multipurpose Building.

Dr. John-Robert Curtin, Ph.D., will present. To register, email Allyson Skaggs at Akskag01@outlook.com.

Nazareth Homes Community Education Series presents “Polypharmacy: Thinking Beyond Doctor’s Orders,” March 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Highlands Campus Chapel, 2000 Newburg Road.

Dr. Demetra Antimisiaris will discuss polypharmacy — the use of multiple drugs to treat diseases and other health conditions.

The event is free and open to the public. Register in advance at https://www.nazhome.org/rsvp/.

CPR/AED training at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, will be offered March 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Multipurpose Building. To register, contact Allyson Skaggs at Akskag01@outlook.com. For more information, call her at 593-5880.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs will be on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next dates and topics are:

March 23 and 24: Pledges of the saints.

March 30 and 31: The cross.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class. All are welcome.