Valkyries win basketball state championship

Members of Sacred Heart Academy’s basketball team posed for a photo with the state championship trophy. Photo Special to The Record by SHA student photographer Eva Carias.

Sacred Heart Academy’s Valkyrie basketball team won the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s state championship during a game against McCracken County High School March 11 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. This is the school’s third basketball championship in a row, according to an announcement from Sacred Heart.

In addition, sophomore ZaKiyah Johnson, named Kentucky’s Gatorade Player of the Year earlier in the week, was named Sweet 16 MVP for the second year in a row.

Senior Triniti Ralston and junior Reagan Bender were named to the All-Tournament Team. Angelina Pelayo, a junior, scored her 1000th career point during the championship game.