Salute to THE GAME event raises $600,000

The 16th annual Salute to THE GAME luncheon hosted by the Catholic Education Foundation raised a record amount of $600,000 Sept. 21, $50,000 more than last year’s event.

The luncheon — which celebrates the “rivalry and thrill” of the annual St. Xavier High School and Trinity High School football game — was held at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville.

Since its inception, the event has raised more than $4.9 million, all of which benefits the CEF in its work to provide tuition and grants supporting Catholic education in the Archdiocese of Louisville.

The rivalry game will be played at 8 p.m. Sept. 22 at the L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.