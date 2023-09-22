Youth

SHA junior organizes heart screening for teens

Sacred Heart Academy junior Alexis Loveless, left, led students from Sacred Heart Model School during a CPR training session on the Ursuline campus Sept. 8. (Photo Special to The Record)

Alexis Loveless, a junior at Sacred Heart Academy, organized a community heart screening and educational event for teens. 

Alexis survived a sudden cardiac arrest when she was a seventh-grader and has since worked to educate others about the importance of learning CPR and using an automated external defibrillator (AED) device. 

The screenings took place Sept. 8 and 9 on Sacred Heart’s campus through a partnership with Florida-based non-profit “Who We Play For.” Its mission is to eliminate preventable sudden cardiac death in youth, according to its website.

Alexis was recently named a Kentucky Youth Heart Ambassador.

