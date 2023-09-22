Sister Mary Audrey Recktenwald celebrates 70th jubilee

Sister Mary Audrey Recktenwald

Sister Mary Audrey Recktenwald is celebrating her 70th jubilee as a Missionary Servant of the Most Blessed Trinity this year.

Sister Recktenwald, a native of Louisville, has ministered in health care in Kentucky, Alabama, North Carolina, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

She started her ministry as a high school student, working at Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital.

She went on to become a registered nurse and later a nurse practitioner in adult care serving rural families with little access to health care.

She has served her religious community in leadership as well as caring for its elderly members as a nurse.

Sister Recktenwald currently resides in the mentoring community of the Missionary Servant of the Most Blessed Trinity’s Motherhouse in Philadelphia. She volunteers at a children’s daycare and at a Catholic Worker clinic for homeless individuals and those suffering from addiction.