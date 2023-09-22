Notre Dame club plans Bluegrass & Gold festivities Oct. 5 to 8

The Notre Dame Club of Greater Louisville is planning a variety of events — including Mass, tailgating and a service project — for its Bluegrass & Gold Weekend Oct. 5 to 8. The festivities surround the Oct. 7 football game between the University of Notre Dame and the University of Louisville.

The events will begin Oct. 5 with the annual Hesburgh Lecture at O’Shea’s Irish Pub on Baxter Avenue. The University of Notre Dame and University of Louisville are collaborating for a discussion of the NCAA’s ruling on “name, image, and likeness opportunities.”

Festivities will continue with a welcome reception on Oct. 6 at the James B. Beam Distilling Co. in Clermont, Ky. Oct. 7, game day, will feature tailgating with the Notre Dame cheerleaders near the stadium in the parking lot of Wagner’s Pharmacy. Tours of Churchill Downs’ backside will be provided with a donation to the Backside Ministry.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, the weekend will conclude with Mass and a reception at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St., at 9:30 a.m. Afterward, volunteers are invited to help serve lunch to those in need at the Cathedral’s Sandefur Dining Room.

For more details and to register for the events, visit louisville.undclub.org/page/bluegrassandgold.