Boys & Girls Haven to honor couple at Legacy Celebration Oct. 27

Boys & Girls Haven, which serves children in foster care, will present the Nicholas X. Simon Altruism Award during its third annual Legacy Celebration Oct. 27 at The Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Ave. Proceeds from the event, which begins at 6 p.m., will benefit the children at Boys & Girls Haven.

The Altruism award will be presented to Frank and Martha Diebold, longtime volunteers and donors to the agency.

The evening will include dinner, dancing, open bar, auctions and live music by The Company Band. WLKY’s Alex Durham will emcee the event.

Tickets start at $125 and sponsorships are also available for the agency’s largest fundraiser. For tickets and more information, visit boysandgirlshaven.org/support/events/.