Service to the church is rooted in love, archbishop tells young adults

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre spoke to the Young Catholic Professionals group on Jan. 16. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Every Catholic bears a responsibility to help the church achieve its mission, Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre told the Louisville chapter of Young Catholic Professionals (YCP Louisville) on Jan. 16. The group hosted the archbishop as a speaker for its “Executive Speaker Series,” held multiple times a year at the Overlook at St. Thomas.

After socializing with the attendees — young adults in their 20s and 30s — the archbishop began his presentation by expressing his delight in the large crowd.

“It’s a pleasure to be amongst many young people, young Catholic professionals, who are excited about, find meaning in and are adhering to their Catholic faith,” he told the audience. “It fills my heart with great joy to witness the presence of all of you here tonight,” he said, smiling.

‘I am absolutely convinced that if we live our faith in the marketplace, people will say, ‘What makes you who you are?’ People will notice, and they will ask you, ‘How do you do it?’ And that’s when you can start evangelizing.’ — Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

In his presentation, Archbishop Fabre encouraged the young professionals to consider serving and volunteering in the church.

“It is crucial that you also become — or continue to become — more and more involved in the life of the church by offering your time, talent and expertise,” he told the group.

Service to the church is rooted in four “abilities to love,” said Archbishop Fabre. They are: “love of self,” “love of others,” “love of a vision” and “love of God.”

“Love of self” allows individuals to consider themselves “significant enough to contribute,” he said.

Archbishop Fabre, left, spoke with Olivia Seeger and Tyler Worthy following his presentation to Young Catholic Professionals Jan. 16. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Christians with a healthy love of self are “invited and challenged by God to use their gifts” and “sees their contribution — however large or small — as important and necessary to the whole task of accomplishing the mission of the church,” he said.

“Love of others” follows thereafter, he said.

“I place my gifts at their (the others’) service, and at the church’s service for the betterment of others, particularly those in need,” he said.

“The love of a vision, or love for the kingdom of God” is another ability that leads one to service, he said.

“Our Lord Jesus Christ began his mission on earth with volunteers whom he called,” he said. “He shared a vision with them. … God’s vision for a redeemed humanity.” And he entrusted to them “the task of advancing the kingdom of God here among us.”

Brendan Allen, left, president of the Louisville chapter of Young Catholic Professionals, presented a statue of St. Joseph to Archbishop Fabre at the conclusion of his presentation to the group Jan. 16. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

That task has been entrusted to each Christian, the archbishop said.

“This longing for the kingdom of God empowers us to volunteer, to serve the needs of the church as it strives to continue to advance the kingdom of God,” he said.

“Love of God,” the final ability, compels the Christian to serve, he said.

“For Christians, volunteer work is an expression of a relationship with Jesus Christ,” said Archbishop Fabre.

Following his reflection, the archbishop offered to answer the young people’s questions. One attendee asked the archbishop to share his thoughts on the role of young people in the church.

After a brief pause to collect his thoughts, Archbishop Fabre told them, “Your role is best lived by bringing your faith to the workplace. We overlook that call.

“I am absolutely convinced that if we live our faith in the marketplace, people will say, ‘What makes you who you are?’ People will notice, and they will ask you, ‘How do you do it?’ And that’s when you can start evangelizing,” he added.

Tasha Gordon chatted with fellow young adults during a Young Catholic Professionals event on Jan. 16. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Following the presentation, Julia Hennessy, a young professional, said the archbishop’s comments about evangelization in the workplace resonated with her. She aims to be an “approachable” Catholic as she lives her faith in the workplace, she said.

“We are able to evangelize through our jobs — not by being pushy or being ‘Bible-beaters,’ but by authenticity in being witnesses of Catholicism in secular workplaces,” she said.

Another participant, Ryan Stevens, said the archbishop offered a timely message for the young adults to ponder as they begin the new year. The archbishop’s reflection, challenging the young people to use their gifts, is encouraging, he said.

A convert to Catholicism, Stevens said he’s grown more confident in sharing his faith with others in recent years.

“I’m starting to feel confident in my ability to serve,” he said, noting that he will serve YCP Louisville as its director of outreach this year.

Ellie Crawford, co-director of operations and incoming president for YCP Louisville, said the archbishop’s comments resonated with the mission of YCP Louisville.

The Young Catholic Professionals organization seeks to provide a community for young Catholics living their faith in the workplace, she said.

“He put a mission on the young adults’ hearts to take on an active role,” she said.

YCP Louisville meets regularly for events, such as its executive speaker series and social opportunities. The group is open to individuals in any career and is not associated with a particular parish. To get involved or to learn more, visit www.youngcatholicprofessionals.org/chapter/louisville or contact the group at info@ycplouisville.org.