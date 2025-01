DeSales High School, 425 W. Kenwood Drive, will host its 21st annual Benefit Feast Gala Feb. 1.

The 1970s-themed event will take place on the school’s campus, and doors will open at 5:30 p.m. It will include live music and a silent auction. A grand prize raffle for $10,000 will be drawn.

The cost is $100 per person and reservations may be made by visiting https://www.desaleshighschool.com/. All proceeds will benefit the school’s tuition fund.