Immaculate Conception offers help to women in pregnancy crisis

Father Chris Rhodes, pastor of Immaculate Conception Church in La Grange, Ky., prayed during the blessing of Mary’s Hope, a pregnancy and family resource Center on the parish’s campus, Nov. 24, 2024. (Photo Special to The Record)

LA GRANGE, Ky. — Mary’s Hope, a small pregnancy and family resource center at Immaculate Conception Church, opened in November to minister to women in the community and at the Oldham County parish.

Father Christopher Rhodes, pastor, said the center fills a need in La Grange.

“Our hope is to be of resource to young families in need of assistance. That’s our ultimate goal,” said Father Rhodes.

Mary’s Hope, located in the parish’s old school building, offers pregnancy tests, parenting classes, information and resources to women facing an unplanned pregnancy, said Susan Bisig, a parishioner who’s leading the efforts at the center.

A closet is stocked with diapers and baby clothing. There are also car seats and portable cribs for moms who complete a series of four parenting classes.

At least 16 women have been trained to accompany clients, she noted.

Little Way Pregnancy Resource Center in Old Louisville helped the center prepare to open, said Bisig. Mary’s Hope volunteers spent a day shadowing volunteers at Little Way. And some classes offered at Mary’s Hope are modeled on those offered at Little Way.

Bisig said the center is prepared to help educate all women, including about the implications of abortion, to help them choose a path forward.

Mary’s Hope is open Saturday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and serves any woman in La Grange and the surrounding area.