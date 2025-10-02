Second Blue Mass offers prayer for first responders

Record video by Gabrielle Krumpelman

First responders, families, school staff and children gathered Sept. 29 at St. Michael Church to celebrate the second Blue Mass in the Archdiocese of Louisville.

Welcoming the congregation, Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre expressed gratitude and shared, “It’s a delight to be here at St Michael Church, their patron, on this feast of St. Michael, Gabriel, and Raphael, the archangels.”

St. Michael is the patron of first responders and law enforcement. The Blue Mass, also known as the Mass for the preservation of peace and justice, is celebrated annually and across the country to pray with and for first responders.

In the homily, Father Jeffery Shooner, vicar general of the Archdiocese of Louisville, reflected on their service to the common good. He also reflected on the archangels and their gifts: St. Michael’s courage, protection and defence; St. Gabriel as a “messenger of hope” and St. Raphael as the “bringer of healing.”

“As we gather with first responders today, we recognize that in you, as well, those attributes are made present. Those attributes are made real in your very work and lives. That you bring something of that opening of heaven in the midst of the trials and tribulations that you so expertly and dedicatedly serve,” he said.

The Mass was attended by a number of officials, including Attorney General of Kentucky Russell Colman, Mayor of Louisville Craig Greenberg, Mayor of Jeffersontown Carol Pike, Executive Director of Emergency Services Jody Meinman, Chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department Paul Humphrey and chaplain of Louisville Metro Police Department Rev. Dr. Teresa Walton O’Bannon.

At the conclusion of the liturgy, children from St. Michael School presented handmade cards to express gratitude to the first responders on behalf of the parish and school community.

Following the Mass, the children had the opportunity to interact with the first responders and learn about a variety of apparatuses and equipment displayed in the church parking lot, including a helicopter, ambulance and firetruck.