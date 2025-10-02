Video: Priests’ pets provide companionship, connection

Record video by Gabrielle Krumpelman

By Olivia Castlen, Record Staff Writer

St. Francis of Assisi, whose feast day is celebrated on Oct. 4, is known as the patron of animals and the environment.

In this season, when priests commonly bless pets, The Record asked Father Paul Beach, Father Casey Sanders and Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre how God has used pets to bless their lives and priesthood in this video feature.

Father Paul Beach sat with his dog, Fritz, for an interview on Sept 24. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Father Beach, rector of the Shrine of St. Martin of Tours and judicial vicar and director of the Metropolitan Tribunal, said his dog, Fritz, provides companionship.

“It’s great coming home and having someone who is happy to see you,” he said.

Father Casey Sanders smiled at one of his cats, Franklin, on Sept. 26. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Father Sanders, parochial administrator of St. John Paul II Church, said his cats, Finnigan and Franklin, have helped him connect to the students at St. John Paul II Academy and opened up conversations about the priesthood.

“It opens up conversations of their own pets at home, and then it leads, you know, to general questions about what the priesthood is like,” he said.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre smiled as he sat next to his fish tank for an interview Sept. 29. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Archbishop Fabre, who has had freshwater fish for most of his priesthood, said they have a “calming effect.”

Many local parishes will offer a “blessing of the pets” during this weekend’s Masses. Check your local parish’s bulletin for more details.