Annual Red Mass was celebrated Oct. 1

The annual Red Mass, for those in the legal profession, was celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre at the Cathedral of the Assumption on Oct. 1.

During the liturgy, Archbishop Fabre thanked the judges and legal professionals present for “the many ways you strive for justice and reconciliation in our community.”

Red Masses are celebrated in the Archdiocese of Louisville and across the country each year to mark the opening of the U.S. Supreme Court’s term. The liturgies invoke the intercession of the Holy Spirit on those who work in the legal field.