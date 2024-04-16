Archdiocesan News

Saint Bernadette Diaper Bank to host fundraising gala

The Saint Bernadette Diaper Bank will host its inaugural “Dancing for Diapers Gala” May 18 in the Moose Lodge 5 located at 4615 Fegenbush Lane. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. 

The event will feature dancing to live music provided by the Tymes Band, a cash bar, a buffet meal and a silent auction.

The diaper bank, started in 2013 by St. Bernadette Church parishioners Deanna and Chris Hornback, distributes diapers to more than a dozen nonprofit agencies in the Louisville area.Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased by calling 425-2210, ext. 214, or visiting www.stb2008.org/diaper-bank.

