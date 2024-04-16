Sister Pat Reno, who led Centro Latino, dies at 86

Dominican Sister Patricia “Pat” Reno

Dominican Sister Patricia “Pat” Reno, formerly known as Sister Mary Dennine, died on April 5 in Louisville. She was 86 years and in the 66th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.

Sister Reno, a native of Detroit, served in Florida, Michigan, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Kentucky in a variety of ministries, from education to finance to non-profit leadership.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she served for six years as director of finance for the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth and six years as finance and business manager for the Thomas Merton Foundation.

At the time of her death, she had been executive director of the Centro Latino of Shelbyville, Inc., in Shelbyville, Ky., for almost 16 years. She was inducted into the Kentucky Civil Rights Hall of Fame in 2010 for her work at the Centro Latino.

She is survived by a brother, Dennis Reno of Dearborn, Mich., and four sisters: Madeline (formerly Sister Mary Madeline) Reno (Paul Weber) and Kathleen Payette (Thomas), both of Louisville; Teresa Hayes (Patrick) of Lansing, Mich.; and Molly Reno of Ann Arbor, Mich.; extended family and the Adrian Dominican Sisters.

The Funeral Mass will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel at the Motherhouse in Adrian, Mich., at 10:30 a.m. on April 17. The Rite of Committal will be held in the Congregation Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Mich., 49221.