St. Lawrence youth group aims to aid those in need

St. Lawrence Church’s new little food pantry, built by Deacon Dave Maxwell and painted by members of the church’s youth group, was blessed by Father Steven Reeves after a youth Mass and candlelit procession. (Photo Special to The Record)

St. Lawrence Church’s youth group has installed a little “food pantry” box to serve those in need throughout their community. The food pantry is located on the edge of St. Lawrence’s campus by the intersection of James R. Meder and Rockford Lane.

The youth group was inspired by Deacon Dave Maxwell, who shared at a Mass last year that he had previously built and installed a food pantry box at his business. The young people partnered with him to build one at St. Lawrence. Deacon Maxwell built the box and the youth painted it — a classic blue and white.

St. Lawrence youth group plans to check in periodically and restock the pantry as needed, according to a press release. However, St. Lawrence parishioners and Notre Dame Academy families have been invited to contribute to the initiative, as well, the release noted.

“All are encouraged to keep some goods in their car, and if it’s empty, fill it. The side of the pantry reads, ‘Take what you need, leave what you can,’ ” the release added.