Diaper bank gala on April 25 will support ministry facing urgent need

The St. Bernadette Diaper Bank, which provides diapers to community agencies that assist families in need, is holding its annual fundraiser April 25 while facing a critical shortage of diapers.

The diaper bank, an outreach ministry of St. Bernadette Church, distributes hundreds of thousands of diapers each year to 24 partner agencies, according to an announcement from bank supporters.

“Due to a severe shortage of donations, the diaper bank has been forced to scale back and is currently down to only newborn and size 1 diapers,” said the statement. “Without immediate support, this vital ministry may be unable to continue serving families in need.”

The gala will be held on April 25 at St. Bartholomew Church, 2040 Buechel Bank Road, in the Magel Center. The evening will include the Amber Martin Band, a silent auction and a raffle. Doors open at 5 p.m. and a dinner catered by 4 Pigs BBQ will begin at 5:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, which are $40, or to sponsor the event, visit stb2008.org/diaper-bank.