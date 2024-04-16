Archdiocesan News

Monte Cassino pilgrimages honoring Mary set for May

by

St. Meinrad Archabbey in St. Meinrad, Ind., will hold a pilgrimage to honor the Blessed Mother at the nearby Monte Cassino Shrine each Sunday in May.
Pilgrimages will include a short sermon, rosary procession and the Litany of the Blessed Virgin.

The topics and speakers are:

  • May 5:  “Pokrova — Under the Veil of Mary” by Benedictine Father Sean Hoppe  
  • May 12: “Mary, Assumed Body and Soul into Heaven” by Benedictine Archabbot Kurt Stasiak 
  • May 19: “Mary: Witness, Prophet, and Temple of the Holy Spirit” by Benedictine Brother Gregory Morris 
  • May 26: “Mary and the Trinity” by Benedictine Brother Zachary Wilberding

Services begin at 2 p.m. CDT and are open to the public. The Monte Cassino Shrine is located one mile east of the archabbey on State Highway 62 in St. Meinrad, Ind.

For more information, contact Krista Hall during business hours at 812-357-6501 or call 812-357-6611 on the day of the event.

