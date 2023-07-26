Presentations will explore charismatic spirituality

The Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic Charismatic Renewal will offer a series of presentations exploring the nature of charismatic spirituality at 2 p.m. in Holy Family Church’s chapel, 3926 Poplar Level Road.

The dates and topics are:

Aug. 6 — What is a Charismatic?

Aug. 13 —What is Baptism in the Holy Spirit?

Aug. 20 — What is the Gift of Tongues?

Aug. 27 — How does one become Baptized in the Holy Spirit?

For more information on the presentations or Catholic Charismatic Renewal, contact Bob Garvey at 435-6186.