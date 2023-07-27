Wedding Anniversaries — July 27, 2023

Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Chodyniecki, members of St. Peter the Apostle Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 4. Mrs. Chodyniecki, the former Cathy Ruckriegel, retired from Jefferson County Public Schools in 2008 after 30 years. Mr. Chodyniecki retired from UPS Security after 25 years. The couple have three children, five grandchildren (one is deceased) and a great-grandchild.

Joseph S. and Cheryl Bowling, members of All Saints Church in Taylorsville, Ky., will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 1. Mrs. Bowling is the former Cheryl Chase. The couple have eight children, 20 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

Dr. and Mrs. Patrick Riggs, members of St. Raphael Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 3. Mrs. Riggs is the former Diane Atzinger. Dr. Riggs is a retired chiropractor. The couple have two daughters and two grandsons.

Dennis Wayne and Jacqueline Sue Graves, members of St. John Paul II Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 28. Mrs. Graves, the former Jacqueline Lenahan, is retired. Mr. Graves is retired. The couple have two children and three grandchildren.

Dr. and Mrs. H. Fred Preuss, members of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on July 29. Mrs. Pruess, the former Janice Graf, is a retired teacher and currently works in her husband’s practice. Dr. Preuss, a podiatrist, has been in practice at four metro locations for 36 years. The couple have one daughter.