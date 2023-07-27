Bulletin Board — July 27, 2023

SERVICES, DEVOTIONS

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St., on Aug. 5. Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. by Father Martin A. Linebach followed by the devotion led by Deacon Joe Calvert and reconciliation.

The devotion includes adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, Fatima prayers, the rosary with meditation and music by Sarah Nettleton Cleary. Babies and children are welcome.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Heritage Room, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

RETREATS

A confidential Retrouvaille weekend for couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage will be held Aug. 4 to 6.

The program is designed to “help troubled marriages regain their health. It helps spouses uncover or reawaken the love, trust and commitment that originally brought them together,” according to an announcement from Retrouvaille Louisville. “The program is highly successful in saving hurting marriages, even bringing reconciliation to couples who have already separated or divorced.”

To receive more information or to register, call 479-3329, email 3012@helpourmarriage.org or visit helpourmarriage.org.

Nazareth Retreat Center is offering “Strategies for Observing Sabbath Time: A Workshop on Leisure as the Ground of Contemplative Living,” led by Jonathan Montaldo, Aug. 14 – 17.

The workshop will explore traditional spiritual exercises to enter “sacred time” through the wisdom activities in Jewish contemplative life that are grounded in Sabbath observance. For more information and to register, visit https://nazarethretreatcenterky.org/.

YOUTH and YOUNG ADULTS

A Youth and Young Adult Candlelight Mass is held at St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane, on the first Sunday of every month at 7 p.m. For details, call Curt Meyers at 459-4251, ext. 20.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITY

St. John Center needs donations of medium and large men’s boxers or briefs, new or gently used bath towels, disposable razors, adult rain ponchos, spray deodorant and more. Supplies can be dropped off at 700 E. Muhammad Ali Blvd. between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. or may be donated through the Amazon Wishlist online at https://a.co/dJQb2rP. For more information, contact Jim Fulkerson at 398-3505 or jfulkerson@stjohncenter.org.

The Schuhmann Center, 730 East Gray St., a ministry of St. Martin of Tours Church that serves homeless men and women, is in need of donations of large and extra large t-shirts, men’s shorts (sizes 28 to 24), towels, sheets, pillowcases, comforters and blankets.

Volunteers are also welcome. To volunteer or donate, call Jim Nix at 589-6696.

HERE and THERE

St. Agnes Church’s senior group, the SENGA Club, invites newcomers age 55 and over to attend the Aug. 9 meeting. A guest speaker from The Nimble Thimbles Quilters of Louisville will share stories of textile history and crafts.

The group meets at 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday each month in St. Aloysius Hall, 1920 Newburg Road.

Sitio Clothing Ministry, an outreach ministry located at St. John Vianney Church, will host its annual “We Care Banquet” Aug. 3 at Hotel Louisville, 120 W. Broadway. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Archbishop Shelton Fabre will attend and Addia Wuchner, executive director of Kentucky Right to Life, will be the keynote speaker.

There will be a silent auction. Tickets are $45 for adults and $25 for students. To make a reservation by July 26, contact Linda Gottbrath at 969-0018 or asimplepath@sitioministry.org.

The Knights of Columbus, Bardstown Council 1290, will host its 60th annual Dinner for Priests, Deacons & Seminarians of the Archdiocese of Louisville on Aug. 9 at St. Thomas Parish Center in Bardstown, Ky.

Priests, deacons and seminarians are invited to attend for free. Those who wish to dine with the guests of honor may purchase tickets at the door for $25 each. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

SINGLES

The Catholic Singles 40 and Over group invites Catholics over age 40 to join a newly formed group that enjoys activities around Louisville: concerts, bowling, volleyball, hiking, tennis and board game night, as well as spiritual events such as Mass, Adoration, etc. Come be part of something new that fits your needs. For more information and a schedule of upcoming events, contact Mike at mike25k@aol.com or 472-5240.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets at St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. On Aug. 9, the topic is “Staying Engaged: Keeping them Engaged.” To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834 for more information.

ALUMNI EVENT

The Holy Trinity Boomer Reunion is planned for those who graduated from Holy Trinity School in 1960 to 1969. It will be held Sept. 24 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Arterburn, 310 Ten Pin Lane in St. Matthews.

For more information, call 484-324-8742 or join the Facebook group called Holy Trinity Boomer Reunion.

The Flaget Alumni Association’s monthly meeting and luncheon will be held on Aug. 9 at noon in Elks Lodge #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church.

This month’s meeting will be a salute to alumni. Several members will be recognized with the Flaget Spirit Award.

For members whose dues are current, there is no charge for lunch. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

The Family Renewal Project is offering “TOB 1: An Intro to Theology of the Body Crash Course,” Aug. 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Aug. 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is $20.

For more information and to register online, visit www.familyrenewalproject.com/event/.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs are on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next dates and topics are:

Aug. 3 and 4: Origins of the Book of Revelation.

Aug. 10 and 11: Issues facing Revelation’s first readers.

Aug. 17 and 18: God, the Lamb and the seven seals.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class. All are welcome.