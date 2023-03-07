Sister Eileen Marcinko, a teacher, dies at 95

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Eileen Marcinko died March 2 in Louisville. She was 95 and had been a religious since 1948.

Sister Marcinko, a native of Munhall, Pa., began religious life as a Vincentian Sister of Charity when she was 20 years old. In 2008 she transferred her vows when the Vincentian Sisters of Charity merged with the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth.

Sister Marcinko ministered as a teacher in Pennsylvania, Missouri and Alabama.

At the Motherhouse in Pittsburgh, Sister Marcinko served her community as novice director, junior directress and vocation director. From 1969 to 1978 she served as coordinator for the sisters while teaching high school in Pennsylvania. She also served in parish office ministry in Florida for 18 years.

Sister Marcinko is survived by nieces and nephews, members of her extended family and her religious community.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated March 8 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church with burial following in the Nazareth Cemetery. Visitation will be March 8 at 9 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048 or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.