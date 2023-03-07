Nazareth to offer retreats in April

The Nazareth Retreat Center will offer two retreats in April related to one’s relationship with the land and on mindfulness.

“Rooted: Deepening our Connection with the Land” will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15.

During this retreat, participants will learn how to “deeply connect with the land of Kentucky,” according to an announcement from the center.

The cost is $60 and includes lunch.

“Breathe 2: Mindfulness and the Cultivation of Compassion” will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 1. A virtual option will also be offered.

Retreatants will explore various meditation techniques, such as “eating meditation, body scanning, and the use of loving-kindness to cultivate an attitude of compassion and interbeing with our fellow companions on this Earth,” according to an announcement.

The cost is $30 To register for either retreat, visit NazarethRetreatCenterKy.org.