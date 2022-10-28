Presentation to highlight scientific research on the Shroud of Turin

Dr. Wayne Phillips, an allergist, will give a presentation on the scientific research into the Shroud of Turin at Holy Spirit School Nov. 10.

Phillips, a member of the Shroud Science Group, has conducted research on pollen data from the shroud, believed by some to be the burial cloth of Jesus.

His lecture will provide an updated, in-depth look at the history and study of the Shroud of Turin, according to organizers. A question and answer period will follow the presentation.

The event, sponsored by the Notre Dame Club of Louisville, is free and open to the public.