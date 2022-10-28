Memento Mori — Catholic Cemeteries Calendar of Events

All Souls’ Day Mass

All Souls’ Day is a special feast day of faith, prayer and remembrance. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre invites everyone to join him at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road, on Nov. 2 at 11 a.m.

The theological basis for the feast is the doctrine that the souls who, on departing the body, are not perfectly cleansed from venial sins or have not fully atoned for past transgressions are debarred from the Beatific Vision, and that the faithful on earth can help them by prayers, alms, deeds and especially by the sacrifice of the Mass.

The Mass at Calvary Cemetery is outdoors under a tent, and seating is provided.

Monthly Infant Prayer Service

Families that have lost a child and friends of those families are invited to remember their beloved children in a service held in the Holy Innocents Section of Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road, on the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. The next service will be Nov. 30.

The names of all children buried during the current month in archdiocesan Catholic cemeteries will be reverently mentioned during the service. The names of other children can be included, whether they were buried in a prior month or in another cemetery. To add a name to the prayer list, call 451-7710.

Tree of Remembrance lighting

Each year, on the first Friday of December, Catholic Cemeteries invites the community to join the archbishop in prayer for “The Lighting of the Tree of Remembrance.”

This year’s ceremony will take place on Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. Everyone is invited to join Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre in prayer to remember, honor and celebrate the lives of loved ones and to place a complimentary “in memory of,” personalized glass ornament on the Tree of Remembrance.

During December, families can bring their own ornaments or request a complimentary personalized glass ornament at the Catholic Cemeteries office located in Calvary Cemetery. Ornaments will remain on the tree until Jan. 6, 2023, the feast of the Epiphany.

Stations of the Cross

Each Friday during Lent, students from local Catholic schools will lead the Way of the Cross at one of four archdiocesan Catholic cemeteries in Jefferson County, Ky. The stations of the cross will begin at 1 p.m.

Crosses are installed at 10 a.m. and removed at 3 p.m. The total walking distance is between 300 and 400 yards. You are welcome to walk or drive the stations during the day, if you cannot make the service at 1 p.m. Severe weather will cancel.