Paschal candle: “I will give you the crown of life.”

Father Louis Meiman, pastor of St. Frances of Rome and St. Leonard Churches has created the Easter candle design for his parishes since 1988, the first Easter after his ordination to the priesthood. This year’s candles, which he finished hours before the Easter Vigil Mass, are inscribed in Latin and English: “Dabo tibi coronam vitae” and “I will give you the crown of life.” He selected the inscription amid the coronavirus pandemic. Corona means crown in Latin; the virus was so named because of its crown-like structure.

Father Meiman said the creation of the candles is a prayerful act. He creates the design on an iPad and uses elements from the parishes. St. Frances of Rome’s candle uses a cross pattern painted on the church’s organ pipes and reredos. St. Leonard’s design reflects a processional cross used at St. Leonard Church.