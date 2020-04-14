Girls’ schools come together to raise funds

The four all-girl Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville have teamed up for the fifth time on a joint alumnae fundraising challenge called #RivalsUnite4Girls.

Assumption High School, Mercy Academy, Presentation Academy and Sacred Heart Academy have jointly called on their alumnae to give back to their schools this week.

As #RivalsUnite4Girls enters its fifth year, all four schools have decided “to come together in support of education and take out the competition element of this campaign,” a press release said.

“During this time of uncertainty, the school communities are standing together,” the release said.

The challenge began April 14 and will conclude April 17 at midnight. During this time frame, alumnae of each school are encouraged to financially support their school’s annual fund. A total number of donors and amount raised will be announced April 23.

Last year’s challenge raised more than $240,000 across the four schools in a four-day period, with more than 3,500 total alumnae participating.

Assumption, Mercy, Presentation and Sacred Heart are calling on everyone in their community — including alumnae, parents, grandparents and friends — to give to their school’s annual fund if they are able.

“With the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, donations to the annual fund are even more critical. The annual fund supports the operational budget, including the technology needed to provide online learning, and it bridges the gap between the cost of tuition and the true cost of educating each school’s students. This need will be even greater next school year as more students apply for financial aid,” the release said.