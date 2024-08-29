Parishioners interested in fellowship are picking up a paddle

Michael Castlen, a participant in the Catholic young adult pickleball group, looked on after hitting the ball in a game Aug. 18. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Those who followed the Olympics this August might have heard that break dancing made its official Olympic debut. However, pickleball — America’s fastest-growing sport — wasn’t represented at the Summer Games.

The game is on it’s way to being well-represented in the Archdiocese of Louisville, though. And it’s bringing Catholics into fellowship.

In this paddle sport, players hit a hollow, hole-punched ball across a net. It can be played as singles or doubles, and the sport can be held indoors or outdoors.

This spring, Iroquois Park opened four new pickleball courts. In recent years, several indoor pickleball facilities have opened within the city of Louisville, following a national trend.

Catholics have taken to the courts in several parishes, including Holy Family Church, St. Bartholomew Church and St. Francis Xavier Church in Mount Washington, Ky. Each has groups that offer free or donation-based, open-play pickleball each week.

Most groups begin their gatherings by providing brief instructions on the game to newcomers, followed by co-ed pickup games, in which individuals of various skills are welcome.

Gina Priddy, a parishioner of St. Bartholomew, has facilitated her parish’s group with her husband since December 2021. After being invited to play the game by a colleague, she developed a liking for the sport.

Dennis Habeeb, a player in Holy Family Church’s pickleball group, hit the ball in a game Aug. 21. Holy Family’s group meets Mondays and Wednesdays at 9 a.m. in the gym, 3938 Poplar Level Road. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

For Priddy, the group initially grew as she texted her friends and old classmates. Surprisingly, she said in a recent interview, someone in her group learned about it by overhearing someone discuss it in a grocery store line.

At St. Francis Xavier Church and Holy Family Church, the parishes have been influential in starting the games.

Jennifer Sweeney, business manager at St. Francis Xavier, explained that when the Xavier Center, the church’s multipurpose building, was nearing its completion, the stewardship committee surveyed parishioners, asking how they wanted the building used. Pickleball was a frequent request, she said.

Similarly, Holy Family Church’s social club started the pickleball group, purchasing the nets necessary for the game.

Each parish group said the majority of their players are middle-aged or retired. However, the sport is attracting young people as well.

Catholic young adults from various parishes in Louisville have created a pickleball group unaffiliated with a parish. Their meetings fluctuate depending on the availability of the participants, so they use a group messaging app to share details about meeting times and locations.

In August 2024, there were approximately 70 young adults in the group, with 15-20 participating in weekly pickup games.

Monica Dougherty, left, a participant in the Catholic young adult pickleball group, reached for the ball during a doubles game with Jack Scherdin Aug. 18. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

From the youngest players to the oldest, most said they’re fairly new to the game.

Bob Easton, an active parishioner of St. Francis Xavier, has been playing pickleball at the Xavier Center since it began in 2021. “I had never played pickleball before,” the 81-year-old said in a recent interview.

But, he decided to give it a try, adding it to his other activities of golfing and walking. He’s found that pickleball is “good, clean exercise,” he said.

Donna Menzenski, also a parishioner of St. Francis Xavier, also uses pickleball to stay active.

Priddy said that she was initially attracted to pickleball because, “It’s a good workout without being too intense.”

Describing herself as “not overly athletic,” Priddy said it was an easy sport for her to pick up. “You can play with multiple levels of skill and it still functions,” she said.

But, the physical activity of the sport isn’t the only benefit players have found. Social relationships have developed as well.

In a recent interview, Menzenski said, often “You go to church and you don’t get a chance to get to know someone.” Pickleball helps relationships form naturally.

Leeney Kaufman, a lifelong parishioner of Holy Family Church and graduate of Holy Family School, said in a recent interview that Holy Family’s group brings together parishioners, those who attended Holy Family School and non-parishioners.

“It’s all about fun,” said Kaufman. “We’re very welcoming.”

Priddy noted that camaraderie has developed over time, even though “people did not know each other” in the beginning.

“Everyone is friendly,” noted Easton. Often the first to introduce himself to newcomers, Easton said he enjoys seeing new faces and explaining the basics of the game to them.

“I totally enjoy it,” said Easton. When asked if he was a good player, he said, “Good? No.” with a chuckle. “But we love to play.”