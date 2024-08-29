Bulletin Board — August 29, 2024

SERVICES and DEVOTIONS

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate a Mass for Peace in Our Communities at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St., at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8.

The archbishop is also calling members of the faithful to observe a day of prayer for peace on Sept. 9, the feast of St. Peter Claver, whose feast day “is an occasion for heightened prayer and action to strive for peace in our communities,” according to the U.S. bishops’ website.

Resources for observing the feast day are available at www.usccb.org/committees/ad-hoc-committee-against-racism/feast-st-peter-claver.

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, will host “Awaken,” a night of adoration and music on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m, followed by a potluck dinner and discussion at 7 p.m.

The discussion will focus on the call to become eucharistic missionaries in the third year of the National Eucharistic Revival. For more information, contact Holly Smith at hsmith@stmm.org.

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion Sept. 7 at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 1818 Rangeland Road. Mass will be at 9 a.m. followed by the devotion and reconciliation at 9:30 a.m.

The devotion includes adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, Fatima prayers, the rosary with meditation and music by Rita Michalak.

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, will offer a First Friday Devotion with adoration on Sept. 6 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The church will remain open until 6 p.m. The church will also offer a First Saturday Rosary on Sept. 7 at 7:50 a.m. followed by Mass at 8:15 a.m. For more information, contact Holly Smith at hsmith@stmm.org.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated Sept. 15 at 3 p.m at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Benedictine Oblates, Louisville chapter, will meet on Sept. 15 at 3 p.m. in the parish center at St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane. Benedictine Brother Zachary Wilberding will be in attendance. The meeting will conclude with Vespers followed by light refreshments. All are invited.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Cursillo Movement’s 60th anniversary will be celebrated with Mass at 3 p.m. on Sept. 15 at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 5431 Johnsontown Road. Mass will be followed by a meal. The celebration is open to all.

To attend, RSVP by Sept. 5 by calling 727-9067.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY

Catholic Charities’ Migration and Refugee Services is in need of volunteers to pick up and deliver groceries for newly arrived families. Volunteers are also needed to transport clients to cash their first check. If interested, contact cclvolunteer@archlou.org.

SINGLES

Catholic Singles of Louisville, a group for those in their 40s and over, meets the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Members participate in monthly prayer services and social gatherings, including dances, concerts, trivia and game nights. For more information and for the location, contact Mike Miller at 472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

SUPPORT GROUPS

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets at St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The next meeting is Sept. 11 and the topic is, “Speak Up! Overcoming Challenges of Advocacy.” To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

Walking Through Grief, a 10-week support group for people grieving the death of someone close, began Aug. 20 and is offered via Zoom and in person.

The group, which is free and open to all, meets on Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, in the Spirituality Center. To register or receive a Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at 426-1588 or druiz@stmm.org.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

DivorceCare, a free 13-week seminar and support group for separated or divorced people, is being offered by Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, on Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Aug. 28 to Nov. 20.

Participants may join at any time. Register at divorcecare.org. For more information, contact Dana Eckert at 896-0241 or danae@ourlourdes.org.

HERE AND THERE

Holy Cross High School will host a trivia night on Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m. The cost is $200 for a table of 8. Food will be provided by Derby City Pizza Co. and a cash bar is sponsored by Moby Dick. To purchase your table or sign up to sponsor, contact Susan Ryan at sryan@holycrosshs.com.

The parking lot at Holy Name Church, 2914 S. Third St., is open for parking during University of Louisville football home games. The lot is available two hours prior to game time with room for tailgating and a restroom that’s available until game time. Parking is $20, payable by cash or Zelle. Proceeds benefit the parish. For more information, contact the parish office at info@holynamelouisville.org or call 637-5560 and leave a message.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind., is hosting an open house for its graduate theology program Oct. 12-13. Visitors will have opportunities to tour the campus and talk to current students. Overnight accommodation is free.

An online open house will be held Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Registration will close Sept. 30. Register to attend at saintmeinrad.edu/graduate-theology/open-house/.

St. Aloysius Church in Shepherdsville, Ky., is offering a parent information session on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. to discern the possibility of opening a pre-K to 12th-grade homeschooling hybrid program.

The meeting will include staff from Regina Caeli Academy, an accredited classical Catholic homeschool program with 23 centers throughout the U.S.

The meeting will take place in the lower level of the church — 224 Abbott St., Shepherdsville, Ky. Contact Father Carrico for more information and to register at pastor@stafalcons.com.

Family Renewal Project will offer “An Introduction to Theology of the Body” Sept. 6 and 7 in Holy Family Church’s Riede Room, 3938 Poplar Level Road.

The cost is $20 per person or $30 per couple. College students may attend for free. For more information, visit https://www.familyrenewalproject.com/events/ or call 303-1996.

St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway, will host a Bible study led by Father Joe Rankin to reflect on the readings for the upcoming Sunday. The study will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates:

Sept. 3: What do we do with foreigners? Are we the foreigner?

Sept. 10: Why is the evangelist, Mark, so into pain and suffering?

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will examine themes in the work of C.S. Lewis through a series of classes offered via Zoom.

The programs will be offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next dates and topics are:

Sept. 5-6: C.S Lewis, a Great Christian Apologist

Sept. 12-13: C.S Lewis explains Christian Morality

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.



Epiphany Church is offering “SoulLife Contemplative Prayer” on the first and third Tuesday of each month from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Participants are using the book, “Come Have Breakfast” by Elizabeth Johnson, to explore and deepen their prayer. The meetings will take place in Epiphany’s Lighthouse, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road, and on Zoom. For more information or to request the Zoom link, contact TJ Jessie at tj@ecclou.org or 780-1329.