Official — Archbishop Shelton has appointed pastors of four parishes

Archbishop Shelton Fabre has made the following official appointments:

Pastor Appointments

Rev. Brandon T. DeToma

Rev. Brandon T. DeToma has been appointed as the pastor of St. Thomas Church and St. Monica Church, both in Bardstown, Ky., effective Sept. 14. This assignment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities at St. Bernard Church.

Father DeToma, a native of Louisville, was ordained on May 26, 2018. He attended major seminary at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, in St. Meinrad, Ind., and the Pontifical North American College in Rome.

He has served as the pastor of St. Bernard since June 21, 2023. He previously served at St. Michael Church in Fairfield, Ky.; All Saints Church in Taylorsville, Ky.; and St. Bernadette Church in Prospect, Ky.

Rev. Justin Nelson Alphonse, C.P.

Rev. Justin Nelson Alphonse, C.P., a member of the Passionist community, has been named as the pastor of St. Bernard Church, effective Sept. 14.

Father Nelson, born in Tamilnadu, India, professed religious vows on May 28, 1995. He attended major seminary at Kristu Jyothi College in Bangalore, Karnataka, India, and was ordained to the priesthood May 7, 2000.

Following his ordination and prior to arriving in the United States, he was the associate pastor and later pastor of Our Lady of Velankany in Randham, Tamil Nadu, India. He also served as the director of prison ministry in Bangalore.

He has served as the pastor of St. Agnes Church since Jan. 1, 2020, and served as associate pastor there from 2009 to 2010. From 2010 to 2020, he served at St. Mary’s Church in Fairfield, Ala., and Holy Family Church in Ensley, Ala. He currently serves as the Region Four representative on the Priests’ Council.

Rev. Bruno R. D’Souza, C.P.

Rev. Bruno R. D’Souza, C.P., a member of the Passionist community, has been named pastor of St. Agnes Church, effective Sept. 1.

Father D’Souza, born in Vasai, Maharashtra, India, professed first religious vows on May 28, 2000. He attended major seminary at Suvidya College, Electronics City in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India, and Kristu Jyoti College, K.R. Puram in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India. He was ordained to the priesthood on Dec. 4, 2004.

Father D’Souza also completed post-graduate studies at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, earning a Masters Degree in Pastoral Theology from 2015 to 2019.

Following ordination, Father D’Souza served as the director of students in the Passionist formation house in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India. In November of 2012, he joined the preaching team at Mater Dolorosa Passionist Retreat Center in Sierra Madre, Cal.

In June of 2023, he was elected to the leadership team for the Holy Cross Province in the United States. He is serving on the Migration Committee and Province Health Advisory Board for the Province and Passionist Solidarity Network, Inter-Province, Passionists, USA and Mexico.

Other Appointments:

Rev. Thomas Reagan, C.P.M., a member of the Fathers of Mercy, will serve as the associate pastor of St. Helen Church in Glasgow, Ky., and Our Lady of the Caves Church in Horse Cave, Ky., effective Sept. 1.

Rev. James Walling, C.P.M., a member of the Fathers of Mercy, will serve as the chaplain for Holy Angels Academy starting in September.