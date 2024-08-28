Bellarmine’s Veritas Society will host information session Sep. 11

Bellarmine University’s Veritas Society is seeking new members and will host an information session at 2 p.m. Sept. 11 on the university’s campus. A virtual session will also be held that day via Zoom.

Membership is open to retired or semi-retired individuals 50 years and older. The group offers various classes — on a variety of subjects — that can be taken in-person or virtually.

The society’s mission is to keep its members’ minds active, open and growing, according to an announcement from the society.To register for the information session, contact organizers at veritas@bellarmine.edu.