Parishioner honored for service to ladies auxiliary

Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 1545 Louis Coleman Jr. Dr., celebrated a Founder’s Day event for the Knights of Peter Claver Nov. 6. The event helped mark Black Catholic History Month, which is observed in November.

During the event, parishioner Julia Wales was honored with a plaque in recognition of her 50 years of membership in the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary.

The Knights of Peter Claver and the Ladies Auxiliary have been “critical in providing charitable works to the African American community,” said an announcement from the church.