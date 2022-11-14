SHA counselor wins ‘Outstanding Educator Award’

Erin Burke, a college counselor at Sacred Heart Academy, is the recipient of a University of Chicago Outstanding Educator Award.

Burke, a 1992 graduate of Sacred Heart Academy, has served as a college counselor at the school since 2018. She began her career as an English teacher at St. Xavier High School, where she taught from 1997-2004, according to an announcement from Sacred Heart. She was also a part-time instructor and an academic advisor at Bellarmine University.

According to the announcement, each year University of Chicago freshmen are asked to reflect on their high school experience and nominate an educator who played a significant role in their education and whose influence has helped them on their career path. Grace Jarboe, a member of Sacred Heart Academy’s class of 2022, nominated Burke.

According to the University of Chicago’s website, educators honored with the award are individuals who “think carefully about their instruction. They share an infectious love for learning. They care about their students, both inside and outside the classroom. Outstanding educators go beyond everyday teaching and leave an impression that is carried over a lifetime.”