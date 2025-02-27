Catholic Charities of Louisville — Volunteer Testimonials 

Julie Hayden

Julie Hayden, personal shopper for Sister Visitor Center Choice Food Pantry



“What surprised me most about volunteering at Sister Visitor Center is the spirit and determination of the people we serve. Basic things I take for granted (like heat, hot water, medical care, access to healthy foods) are luxuries for many of our clients. Despite what must be very challenging circumstances, I hear ‘God is good;’ ‘thank you, Jesus;’ and ‘this place is a blessing’ every time I volunteer.”

Bob Glaser

Bob Glaser, English as a Second Language (ESL) assistant for Migration and Refugee Services

“What I love about helping with the ESL program is the opportunity to meet great people from other countries/cultures. They are so committed to learning English and how they can be successful starting a new life in the U.S. My experience in volunteering is that true happiness is derived from a purpose of contributing to the benefit of others.”

Marcus Bishop

Marcus Bishop, Father Jack Jones Food Pantry volunteer

“A lot of our clients are overlooked, and visiting the food pantry gives them hope. I tell them that I’ll cook for you, talk to you, pray with you, whatever is needed to make their day better. These are my friends. I’d do anything for them.”

Alvera Kegel

Alvera Kegel, Long-Term Care Ombudsman volunteer

“I began serving as a Long-Term Care Ombudsman nearly a decade ago because I wanted to continue working with older adults, and because I enjoy hearing the oral history of the residents I meet. I also find it fulfilling to enable people to solve their own problems, and I appreciate watching their satisfaction when they do.”

Miranda Dones

Miranda Dones, youth mentor with Migration and Refugee Services

“Serving in the ‘Pave the Way Youth Mentoring Program’ has been such a humbling and wonderful experience, allowing me to share my own journey in adapting to a new culture with the girls. I can see and hear the difference in their confidence. The way these girls navigate the difficult — to me, that’s amazing. They have a drive to do more.”