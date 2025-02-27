Bulletin Board — February 27, 2025

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be March 16 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

RETREATS

St. Benedict Church in Lebanon Junction, Ky., will host a half-day lenten retreat on March 29. The retreat will begin with Mass at 9 a.m. and will include adoration, confession and a discussion with Father Adam Carrico on “Being Ambassadors for Christ.” The retreat is free and will include lunch and snacks. The event is sponsored by the Missionaries of Charity. RSVP to Martha Green at lmcarchlou@gmail.com.

The Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality in Southern Indiana will host “Lenten Letting Go Retreat: Clearing the Path to God this Lenten Season” on March 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The facilitator is Judy Ribar. The cost is $60 and includes lunch. To register, visit mountsaintfrancis.org.

Nazareth Retreat Center will host two retreats in March:

“The Jesus Touch: Healed and Transformed” will be held on March 29. The presenter is Sandra Hartlieb.

“Teilhard’s Mysticism: Seeing the Inner Face of Evolution” will be held on March 11-16. The presenter is Sister of St. Joseph Kathleen Duffy, president of the American Teilhard Association and professor emerita of physics.

To register or learn more about either retreat, call 349-1597 or visit nazarethretreatcenterky.org.

The Family Renewal Project’s Louisville Catholic Women will host a women’s retreat titled “Arise and Come” March 15 at Holy Angels Academy, 12201 Old Henry Road. The retreat will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., with an optional Mass at 8 a.m.

The retreat speaker is Dominican Sister Gabriella Yi. The cost is $15, which includes lunch and snacks. Register at bit.ly/ariseandcome.

An Archdiocese of Louisville Young Adult Retreat will be held March 21-23 at Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality in Indiana for those age 20 to 39. The retreat was planned and will be led by young adults. The theme is “Behold 2025: You Are My Beloved.”

The early-bird cost is $140, which includes two nights lodging and four hot meals. Financial aid is available. Register at archlou.org/youth.

Family Renewal Project will sponsor the Life-Giving Wounds retreat March 21-23 at St. Louis Bertrand Church, 1104 S. 6th Street. Life Giving Wounds is a national ministry for adults whose parents are divorced or separated. The retreat will include witness talks, small groups, prayer and the sacraments. The chaplain for the retreat is Dominican Father John Baptist Hoang. The cost is $175 per person, or $125 for college students and includes meals. To register, visit bit.ly/lgwretreat.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Catholic Medical Association’s Louisville chapter will host its first meeting on March 29 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Louis Bertrand’s O’Brien Hall. All healthcare workers are invited to attend. The event is free and includes breakfast. For more information or to register, contact Dr. Eliot Bassett at eliotbassett@gmail.com.

VOCATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, has two upcoming events:

The next luncheon meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. on March 3 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. Ken Peet, regional director of the St. Serra Club of Louisville, will be the speaker. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

A Holy Hour for Vocations will be held at 12:30 p.m. on March 12 in the chapel behind the altar at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The next meeting is on March 12 and the topic is “Realities of Stress and Learning to Cope.” To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

SINGLES

Catholic Singles of Louisville, a group for those in their 40s and over, meets the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Members participate in monthly prayer services and social gatherings, including dances, concerts, trivia and game nights. For more information and for the location, contact Mike Miller at 472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

ARTS

The Loretto Community will host Les Six, a sextet of flute, bassoon, horn, oboe, clarinet and piano, on March 15 at 3 p.m. in the church at the Loretto Motherhouse, 515 Nerinx Road. Admission is free. Contact Sister Mary Swain at maryswain@lorettocommunity.org with questions.

St. Francis of Assisi and Our Lady and St. John churches will host a lenten musical exploration of Edward Elgar’s “The Dream of Gerontius” on Tuesday nights from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 4, 18 and 25, and April 1 and 8. The course is free, but registration is requested. The series will be held in the parish office basement. To register or learn more, email Patrick Valentino at pvalentino@ccsfa.org.

HERE AND THERE

Good Shepherd Church will host a Card Party for a Cause on March 11 at the parish’s Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Avenue. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $8 per person and includes lunch and a door prize drawing ticket. A cake wheel, pull tabs and raffles are planned. Half of the proceeds will benefit Hand in Hand Ministries. For reservations call 749-9780.

ALUMNI

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next meeting and luncheon will be held March 12 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. The speaker will be Tony Vanetti, WHAS TV and Radio personality. Lunch is $9. All are welcome, not just graduates. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

OPEN HOUSE

Immaculata Classical Academy, 440 Zorn Avenue, will host an open house March 9 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with a presentation at 1:30 p.m.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality will host “The Lenten Evening Series” on April 8, 9 and 10 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each night. The facilitator is Conventual Franciscan Father Steve McMichael.

The series will explore resurrection, humility and mercy through the lives of St. Mary Magdalene and St. Francis of Assisi, according to the center. The series is free, but reservations are required. To register, visit mountsaintfrancis.org.

Bible study at St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway, led by Father Joe Rankin will reflect on the readings for the upcoming Sunday. The study will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates:

March 11: “Why do Catholics have different Bibles?”

March 18: “Why venerate Mary?”

The Archdiocese of Louisville Family Ministries Office is offering a six-session training program for individuals interested in providing pastoral care to the sick. The classes will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, March 6 through April 10.

Participants may attend any or all sessions. The cost is $10 per session. For more information or to register, contact Denise Bouchard at 636-0296, ext. 1268, or dbouchard@archlou.org.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes this winter. Upcoming classes are:

“Introduction to Scripture,” March 12, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., St. Thomas Church in Bardstown, Ky. The cost is $10.

“Lenten Retreat: Praying with the Icons of Lent and Easter,” March 15, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., St. Gabriel Church, 5505 Bardstown Road, Loft #1. The cost is $25 (includes lunch).

For more details about each class and a full listing, view the course catalog at: archlouff.org/catechist-certification/catalogue/. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will offer the following programs on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

March 6-7: The Inferno, part two. The presenter is Deacon Jim Shields of St. Leonard Church.

March 13-14: The Nicene Creed: The Succinct Expression of the Foundation of our Faith. The presenter is Deacon Mike Schmitt of St. Martha Church.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.

St. Margaret Mary Church will host a workshop on the rise of “S.A.D” (stress, anxiety and depression) in children on March 16 from 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. in the hospitality room, 7813 Shelbyville Road. The workshop is free and open to parents and adolescents. The parent workshop, with Dr. Tony Sheppard, will share ways to support children. The adolescents will be led in a discussion with Dr. Zack Thieneman. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at tmattingly@stmm.org.