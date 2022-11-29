Ursuline Sister Maria Goretti Lovett dies at 90

Ursuline Sister of Louisville Maria Goretti Lovett died on Nov. 25 at Nazareth Home-Clifton. She was 90 and has been an Ursuline for 71 years.

Sister Maria Goretti, a native of Columbia, S.C, taught at Holy Spirit (1954–58) and Our Lady of Lourdes (1963–68) schools in Louisville. She also taught in West Virginia and South Carolina. She retired in 2016 from St. Joseph School in Columbia, where she taught for 41 years and was known as the kickball queen.

Her alma mater, Ursuline High School (now Cardinal Newman School), in Columbia inducted her into the school’s Alumni Hall of Fame in 2015.

She is survived by her nieces, nephews and community of Ursuline Sisters and Associates.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 30 in the Heritage Room at the Ursuline Motherhouse, 3115 Lexington Road, with a vigil at 5 p.m.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in the Motherhouse Heritage Room on Dec. 1, with burial to follow in St. Michael Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville and mailed to the Donor Relations Office, 3115 Lexington Road, Louisville, Ky., 40206.