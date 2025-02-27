Catholic Enrichment Center looks to future with new leaders

The Catholic Enrichment Center’s new director, Janice Mulligan, right, spoke with Kathryn Gaines, a volunteer, at the center’s Greeley Food Pantry Feb. 20. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

On her 84th birthday last week, Kathryn Gaines handed out gallons of milk and words of encouragement at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 West Broadway.

She’s been volunteering at the center’s Greeley Food Pantry for as long as it’s existed. And she’s been handing out food donations in the area since 1983.

“You’ve got to give back,” said Gaines as she prepared to hand off another gallon of milk. “It’s a very humbling situation. It makes you appreciate what you have. There are so many going without.”

Gaines, a retired nurse, is one of several volunteers who help the center serve families and individuals in West Louisville.

The Catholic Enrichment Center is part of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry. It offers a choice food pantry with the help of Dare to Care, a variety of classes, after-school tutoring, special events and meeting space for parishes and community groups in the area. Several parishes collaborate to operate a religious education program at the center.

The center is marking its 25th anniversary this year. At the quarter of a century mark, its new director said the center is looking to the future and concentrating on its mission, which is rooted in the Catholic faith.

“The Catholic is in our name,” said Janice Mulligan, the new director. “It describes our mission. It’s why we serve, fulfilling the Gospel call to feed people who need to be fed, clothe people … giving them hope and opportunity to build a better life, envision a better future.”

That means serving the whole person, she said.

“It’s not just feeding them physically, but to feed them spiritually, emotionally, academically and culturally. People might come for one thing,” such as the food pantry, she said. “But the goal is, there are other things we can provide to give you hope and a different vision for your future.”

Mulligan was named director of the center in December. She has served as the associate director of the Office of Multicultural Ministry for the last eight years and will continue in that role, as well.

Marie Mucker, secretary, welcomes clients when they arrive at the Catholic Enrichment Center. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

She directs the center with the help of a small staff. Receptionist Marie Mucker, who has been on staff for a little more than a year, is continuing in that role. She is the first to greet people arriving for activities at the center. Last Thursday, she cheerfully greeted clients as they arrived an hour early for the food pantry and directed them to the waiting room.

“People say they are so glad we are here to help with their needs,” she said.

And Myya Little, who was hired in November, serves as the community outreach coordinator. In her role, she is reaching out to businesses and community groups to find ways to collaborate.

“We want them to know we’re here,” said Little. “The idea is to bring the community in and build (something new) together.”

Having grown up in the area, Little said she has a sense of pride in her work at the center, particularly when she is out in the community and people recognize her.

“Representing the Catholic Enrichment Center is something I’m proud of,” she said. “I’m known as someone who helps my community.”

Work at the center on any given day can vary widely, she noted.

On one recent day, the food pantry received a donation of bok choy, a leafy cabbage-like food used in Chinese cooking.

The clients “don’t know what to do with it,” said Little. So, the center printed out some recipe cards for clients who chose to try it.

The staff also knows some of their clients fairly well and helps offer advice, she said.

“I notice what they pick out” at the food pantry, Little noted. Sometimes she intervenes and tells a client, “ ‘You know you’re not supposed to have that.’ They’re like my family.”

Myya Little, community outreach coordinator at the Catholic Enrichment Center, assisted a client of the center’s food pantry Feb. 20. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

While the food pantry is an important part of the mission, the center and partner organizations offer a wide variety of other opportunities — such as ballet and liturgical dance classes, fitness classes and computer classes — which change based on what the community needs, said Mulligan.

Lately, she’s been asked about a sewing class, where people can learn the basics and repair clothing in this tight economy.

A couple of weeks ago, an older adult told Mulligan that she struggled to operate an iPad provided for signing in at her doctor’s office.

Classes on both those subjects are in the works now, said Mulligan.

To bring these suggestions to fruition, the center needs skilled volunteers.

“Financial planners, quilters, teachers,” and others with life skills can find a way to help people in West Louisville, said Mulligan.

Following is a sampling of upcoming events at the center, which is adjacent to St. Martin de Porres Church.

March 10, “Stations of the Cross: Overcoming Racism” with Mass at noon.

April 8, Pre-Derby Extravaganza for seniors.

June 24, Heroes of Hope: CEC 25th Anniversary, 6 p.m.

To volunteer or for more information about events at the center, call 776-0262 or email cec@archlou.org.