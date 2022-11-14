New museum exhibit showcases Catholic high schools

One of The Frazier History Museum’s newest exhibits is “Kentucky Rivalries” which captures the most “iconic conflicts in the Bluegrass State,” including sports rivalries between Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville, according to an announcement from the museum.

The exhibit, which runs through September 2023, includes original objects dating to the 1800s. It includes a section detailing the sports history of Assumption High School, Presentation Academy and Sacred Heart Academy. It also tells of the rivalry between St. Xavier and Trinity high schools, according a description of the exhibit at fraziermuseum.org.

Among the historic objects are student newspapers, photos, trophies, team uniforms and jerseys, team rosters and even a block of wood from Presentation Academy’s gym floor dating to 1938.

The museum is located at 829 W. Main St. For more information about the exhibit, visit https://www.fraziermuseum.org/exhibitions/kentucky-rivalries.