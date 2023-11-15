Parishes will take up collection for the religious retirement fund in December

Parishes in the Archdiocese of Louisville will take up the annual collection for the national Retirement Fund for Religious the weekend of Dec. 9 and 10.

These funds assist with the retirement needs of 297 religious communities in the United States, according to a press release from the National Religious Retirement Office.

“Catholic sisters, brothers and religious order priests have selflessly served for decades without significant financial compensation,” said the release. “However, due to escalating health-care costs, numerous U.S. religious communities face a substantial gap between their elderly members’ needs and the financial resources available for their care.”

In 2022, parishes in the archdiocese contributed $70,000 to the fund.