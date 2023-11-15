Students win Season of Creation poster contest

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Laudato Si’ Creation Care Team has announced the winners of its first poster contest.

The contest was part of a celebration to mark the Season of Creation observed Sept. 1 through Oct. 4, the feast of St. Francis of Assisi.

Students in kindergarten through eighth grade were invited to take part in the contest “promoting the theme of Pope Francis’ 2015 Encyclical, “Laudato Si’: On Care for Our Common Home,” said an announcement from the team. Ninety-four entries were received.

The winners are:

In the kindergarten through second-grade division — Annabelle Paulin, a second-grader at Holy Trinity School.

In the third- through fifth-grade division — Caroline Keeney, a fifth-grader at St. Francis of Assisi School.

In the sixth- through eighth-grade division — Lucy Koerber, an eighth-grader at St. Francis of Assisi.

The winners will be recognized at the archdiocese’s annual Gold Mass, which honors those in the field of science. The Mass will be celebrated Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road.