Holy Cross inducts five into its hall of fame

Holy Cross High School held its annual Hall of Fame induction on Nov. 11 to celebrate distinguished alumni from Angela Merici, Bishop David and Holy Cross high schools. The school also recognized an honorary alumnus.

According to an announcement from the school, the honorees are selected for their accomplishments and their commitment to Holy Cross. They are:

Innovator Award — Susan Riordan Farrington, an Angela Merici High School alumna who graduated in 1963.

Athletic Award — Gary Nord, a graduate of Bishop David High School’s class of 1975.

Next Generation Award — Rachel Roarx, a 2015 graduate of Holy Cross High School.

Service Award — Father Jeffrey Shooner, a 1989 graduate of Holy Cross High School. Father Shooner is vicar general of the Archdiocese of Louisville and pastor of St. Patrick and St. Boniface churches.

Honorary Alumnus Award — William Bradford taught at Bishop David High School from 1967 to 1972. While a teacher there, he introduced students to theater, according to an announcement from the school.

“He made a profound impact on the students and faculty during his time at Bishop David. He has dedicated much of his professional life to sharing his passion for the arts at Bishop David and then at Trinity High School,” the announcement said.