Common Table culinary program offers next round of soup subscription

Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Common Table culinary training program will offer its next six-week soup and bread subscription service this winter. Subscriptions include a quart of soup and a loaf of fresh bread each week.

The soups are made by Common Table students and the bread is made by the local Wildflour Bakehouse.

The menu includes chicken and veggie gumbo, broccoli cheddar soup with or without bacon, white bean, kale, sausage and lentil soup, cajun corn and veggie chowder, and chicken and black bean tortilla soup.

The soup subscription service supports tuition costs and employment services for students in the culinary program.

Purchases ensure “participants learn confidence and are empowered to accomplish their goals. They are provided opportunities and access to job skills and job placement after the course to create self-sufficiency for themselves and their families,” said an announcement from Catholic Charities.

The subscription is $113 for six weeks and runs from Dec. 13 to Feb. 7. The reservation deadline is Dec. 7. To order, visit cclou.org/soup.

Common Table will deliver to locations where 10 or more individuals have registered. Current pickup locations include the following parishes: St. Margaret Mary, St. Patrick, St. Peter the Apostle, Holy Spirit, Holy Trinity, Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Albert, St. Leonard, St. Francis of Assisi and St. Bernadette.

Subscribers also can pick up soups from Common Table, located at the Dare to Care Community Kitchen, 1200 S. 28th St.