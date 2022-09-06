Dr. Karen Shadle discusses Eucharistic Revival in ‘What’s New ArchLou’ podcast

In the September episode of “What’s New in ArchLou,” the Archdiocese of Louisville’s new podcast, Dr. Karen Shadle, director of the Office of Worship, will discuss the nationwide Eucharistic Revival.

The monthly podcast highlights the people and ministries of the archdiocese and the Catholic Church in Central Kentucky, according to an announcement from the archdiocese.

“Each month, we welcome new guests to discuss what’s going on in the archdiocese and invite you to get involved as you deepen your engagement with your Catholic faith,” the announcement said.

The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio and the archdiocese’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

A “What’s New in ArchLou” episode is released the first Tuesday of every month.