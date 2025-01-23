Official: Parishes receive new administrator

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre has made the following official appointments, effective Feb. 1, 2025:

Fr. Mike Tobin

Very Rev. T. Michael Tobin will serve as administrator pro-tempore of Sts. Simon and Jude Church and Most Blessed Sacrament Church while continuing as the pastor of St. Rita Church and St. Luke Church, vicar for Hispanic ministry and the dean of Deanery 2.

Father Tobin, a native of Sacramento, Cali., was ordained on Aug. 7, 1993. He attended the University of Louisville and completed major seminary at the American College Seminary in Louvain, Belgium, and post-graduate studies at Catholic University of Louvain. He holds a bachelor’s degree in canon law, a master’s in religious studies and a licentiate in sacred theology.

Since his ordination, he has previously served in the Archdiocese of Louisville as a pastor of the following parishes: St. Aloysius in Shepherdsville, St. Benedict in Lebanon Junction, Our Lady of Mercy in Hodgenville, St. Ann in Howardstown, Church of the Annunciation in Shelbyville and St. John Chrysostom in Eminence.

He has served as associate pastor of St. Margaret Mary Church, St. Augustine Church in Lebanon, Church of the Annunciation and St. John Chrysostom.

He has also served as a minister to the Hispanic community of Hardin County.

Rev. William P. Burks Jr. will serve as sacramental moderator for Sts. Simon and Jude and Most Blessed Sacrament churches.



Rev. Nicholas J. Brown has been granted a one-year leave of absence from active ministry. This leave of absence coincides with the resignation as pastor of Sts. Simon and Jude and Most Blessed Sacrament churches.