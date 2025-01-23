Works of local artist featured in exhibit at Mount St. Francis 

Photographs by Cozad Taylor are seen in the montage above. Close to 40 of his photographs as well as 3D artwork are on display at the the Mary Anderson Center Gallery at the Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality in Mount St. Francis, Ind. (Photos Special to The Record by Cozad Taylor)

“Sublimations: A Retrospective Exhibit of Art and Spirituality” featuring the works of Cozad Taylor is on display in the Mary Anderson Center Gallery at the Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality in Mount St. Francis, Ind., through Feb. 28.

Taylor is the retired executive director of Interfaith Paths to Peace, a local nonprofit whose mission is violence reduction, racial equity and cross-cultural peace-building, according to its website.

The exhibit includes close to 40 of Taylor’s photographs and samples of his 3-D art, including quilts as well as an 18-foot watercolor painting.For more information, including exhibit dates and times, visit www.franciscansusa.org/event/sublimations-opening-reception/.