Bulletin Board — January 23, 2025

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

The Mass of Remembrance and Healing, previously known as the Purple Mass, for those grieving the loss of a loved one to substance abuse will be celebrated on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate the Mass and all are welcome to attend.

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion Feb. 1 at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 1818 Rangeland Road. Mass will be at 9 a.m. followed by the devotion and reconciliation at 9:30 a.m. The devotion includes adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, a Gospel and homily and music by Rita Michalak.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 3 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Deacon Craig Roberts will be the speaker.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

VOCATIONS

St. Margaret Mary Church’s Vocations Committee will host a vocations and Catholic trivia night with local religious on Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. The event will include fellowship, trivia and compline. RSVP at tinyurl.com/vocationstrivia. For more information, contact eledgerwood@stmm.org.

The Dominican Sisters of Peace will host a free “Zoom and See Discernment Retreat” Feb. 7-9. The online retreat will give participants time to pray with the sisters and explore religious life. For more information, visit oppeace.org/become-a-sister or call/text 405-248-7027.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

DivorceCare, a free seminar and support group for separated or divorced people, is being offered by St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, on Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from Jan. 28 through April 29.

Participants may join at any time. Register at divorcecare.org. For more information, contact Denise Ruiz at 426-1588 or druiz@stmm.org.

Walking Through Grief, a 10-week support group for people grieving the death of someone close, runs from Jan. 26 to March 30 and is offered via Zoom and in person.

The group, which is free and open to all, meets on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, in the Spirituality Center. To register or receive a Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at 426-1588 or druiz@stmm.org.

SINGLES

Catholic Singles of Louisville, a group for those in their 40s and over, meets the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Members participate in monthly prayer services and social gatherings, including dances, concerts, trivia and game nights. For more information and for the location, contact Mike Miller at 472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

YOUNG ADULTS

The Shrine of St. Martin of Tours will host a holy hour for young adults on Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. The event will be held in the main church, located at 639 S. Shelby St. For more information, contact the shrine office at 582-2827.

HERE AND THERE

Holy Family Church, 3939 Poplar Level Road, will host a dessert card party Feb. 1 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Doors open at noon and admission is $6. For reservations, call Pam Stober at 724-2633.

Our Lady of Lourdes School, 508 Breckenridge Lane, will host an alumni Mass on Feb. 1 at 4:30 p.m. All alumni are invited. For more information, email Emilia Agrinsoni Malave at emiliaam@ourlourdes.org.

Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, will celebrate its 75th anniversary during Masses the weekend of Feb. 8-9. For more information, email Emilia Agrinsoni Malave at emiliaam@ourlourdes.org.

The Archdiocese of Louisville is looking for experienced high school and college-aged Mass servers to assist the archbishop as “pontifical servers.” The Office of Worship will host a training on Feb. 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road.

After the training, these servers will have the opportunity to serve with Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre at special liturgies throughout the year.

Servers interested in this opportunity should email Dr. Karen Shadle, director of the Office of Worship, at kshadle@archlou.org.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will offer an online presentation by Deacon Mike Schmitt of St. Martha Church on “The Geography of our Faith (from Creation to the Cross)” on Jan. 30 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Jan. 31 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class.

Family Renewal Project will host a two-part “crash-course” series on an “Introduction to Theology of the Body” program. The series will meet at St. Albert Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on Jan. 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Feb. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $20 per person or $30 per couple and is free for college students, missionaries and clergy. Participants under 18 may attend with a parent/guardian. Nursing infants are welcome. Register at bit.ly/tob0125.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes this winter. Upcoming classes are:

“Introduction to Christology,” Jan. 27, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Adult Formation Room, 508 Breckenridge Lane

“Lesson Planning for Adolescent Theology” Feb. 1, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Zoom

For more details about each class and a full listing, view the course catalog at: archlouff.org/catechist-certification/catalogue/.

Each class is $10 unless otherwise noted. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext.1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

Family Renewal Project will host an info-session for anyone interested in attending or promoting the “Life-Giving Wounds retreat” for adult children of divorced or separated parents, which will be held in Louisville this March. The session will be held Jan. 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Riede Room at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road. Dominican Father John Baptist Hoang will share his experience and answer questions. For more information, email info@familyrenewalproject.com.



The Passionist Earth and Spirit Center, 1924 Newburg Road, will host a four-week experience titled “Introduction to Mindfulness Meditation.” The sessions will be held Wednesdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., beginning Feb. 5. The instructor is Paula Kommor and the cost is $115. For more information or to register, visit earthandspiritcenter.org.