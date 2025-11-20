Official — Associate pastors named for five parishes

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre has made the following appointments, effective Jan. 1, 2026, unless otherwise noted. All appointments are in the Archdiocese of Louisville.

Associate Pastor Appointments:

Reverend L. Wilfredo Fernandez will serve as associate pastor of St. Patrick Church. This appointment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities at St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky.

Reverend Mark M. Hamilton will serve as associate pastor of Holy Trinity Church and St. Frances of Rome Church. This appointment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities at Holy Spirit Church and St. Leonard Church.

Reverend D. Loi Pham will serve as associate pastor of Holy Spirit Church and St. Leonard Church. This appointment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities at St. Patrick Church.