Sixteen priests share their talents to raise funds for seminarians

By Mary-Catherine Kinslow
Record Staff Writer
Comedy, magic, vocal performance, drama, visual art, literature and instrumental music drew more than 450 people to St. Xavier High School Jan. 9 for the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Priest Variety Show.
The event, which featured the art and performance of 16 local priests, raised money to help fund the cost of preparing seminarians for priesthood.
“The Priest Variety Show provided a wonderful opportunity for our Catholic community to come together for an evening of fun and laughter,” said Melissa Herberger in a press release. Herberger is the coordinator for stewardship and annual giving for the archdiocese’s Office of Mission Advancement. She coordinated the show and said she was pleased with the turnout and the audience response.
The opening reception featured artwork and writings by priests and was headlined by Father Chuck Walker and his band, The Wasteband. Father Walker also acted as the show’s emcee and announced plans for an “Archdiocese of Louisville Night” at the Louisville Bats season home opener on March 27. Archbishop Fabre is set to throw the first pitch.
The talent show — featuring a clown, mariachi singer and a host of other performers — began just after 7 p.m. in the school’s Brown-Forman Cultural Arts Center. A recording of the show can be found on the Archdiocese of Louisville YouTube channel.
“We are truly grateful to our priests for their participation. They, too, were once seminarians, and their willingness to be a part of the show demonstrates their gratitude for the support they received when they were in formation.”
The number of seminarians discerning a call to the priesthood in the archdiocese has increased to 23, and the cost of education has risen accordingly, noted a press release about the event.
“Seminarian education has become one of the largest financial responsibilities for the archdiocese each year. This year, it will cost over $1.5 million to fund the formation of our seminarians,” the release said.
Special events, such as the Priest Variety Show, help raise funds to support seminarians, allowing them to focus on their formation and education, it said. The show raised nearly $15,000, and donations are still being accepted. For more information about supporting the Seminarian Education Fund, contact the Office of Mission Advancement at 585-3291.