Sixteen priests share their talents to raise funds for seminarians

Artwork and books by several priests were on display prior to the variety show. Among the participating artists were Father Jerry Eifler, Father Troy Overton, Father Jeff Shooner and Father Ron Knott. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

Father George Otuma, pastor of St. Augustine Church in Louisville, smiled while performing with an adungu — a traditional instrument from his native country, Uganda. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

Father Chuck Walker and his band, “The Wasteband,” headlined the opening reception for the variety show. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

Father Mike Tobin, pastor of St. Rita and St. Luke churches and vicar for Hispanic ministry, sang two songs accompanied by the band Mariachi Sensación. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

Father Johnson Thekkudan, a Carmelite of Mary Immaculate and pastor of Good Shepherd Church in Columbia, Ky., Holy Redeemer Church in Greensburg Ky. and Holy Spirit Church in Jamestown Ky., poured milk into The Record Newspaper during his magic act at the variety show. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

Father Hillary Chumo, a Franciscan Missionary of Hope serving as associate pastor of St. Augustine Church in Lebanon and Holy Name of Mary Church in Calvary, Ky., sang and played the African fiddle. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

Emcee Father Chuck Walker presented a Louisville Bats jersey to Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre and announced plans for an “Archdiocese of Louisville Night” at the Louisville Bats season home opener on March 27. Archbishop Fabre is set to throw the first pitch. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

Father Bill Hammer, pastor of St. Margaret Mary and St. William churches, acted out the parable of the Good Samaritan during a clown performance as “Bother Phil.” (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

Closing the night, all performing priests took the stage to sing “Will the Circle be Unbroken” with crowd participation. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

By Mary-Catherine Kinslow

Record Staff Writer

Comedy, magic, vocal performance, drama, visual art, literature and instrumental music drew more than 450 people to St. Xavier High School Jan. 9 for the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Priest Variety Show.

The event, which featured the art and performance of 16 local priests, raised money to help fund the cost of preparing seminarians for priesthood.

“The Priest Variety Show provided a wonderful opportunity for our Catholic community to come together for an evening of fun and laughter,” said Melissa Herberger in a press release. Herberger is the coordinator for stewardship and annual giving for the archdiocese’s Office of Mission Advancement. She coordinated the show and said she was pleased with the turnout and the audience response.

The opening reception featured artwork and writings by priests and was headlined by Father Chuck Walker and his band, The Wasteband. Father Walker also acted as the show’s emcee and announced plans for an “Archdiocese of Louisville Night” at the Louisville Bats season home opener on March 27. Archbishop Fabre is set to throw the first pitch.

“The Priest Variety Show provided a wonderful opportunity for our Catholic community to come together for an evening of fun and laughter. We are truly grateful to our priests for their participation. They, too, were once seminarians, and their willingness to be a part of the show demonstrates their gratitude for the support they received when they were in formation.” — Melissa Herberger, event coordinator

The talent show — featuring a clown, mariachi singer and a host of other performers — began just after 7 p.m. in the school’s Brown-Forman Cultural Arts Center. A recording of the show can be found on the Archdiocese of Louisville YouTube channel.

“We are truly grateful to our priests for their participation. They, too, were once seminarians, and their willingness to be a part of the show demonstrates their gratitude for the support they received when they were in formation.”

The number of seminarians discerning a call to the priesthood in the archdiocese has increased to 23, and the cost of education has risen accordingly, noted a press release about the event.

“Seminarian education has become one of the largest financial responsibilities for the archdiocese each year. This year, it will cost over $1.5 million to fund the formation of our seminarians,” the release said.

Special events, such as the Priest Variety Show, help raise funds to support seminarians, allowing them to focus on their formation and education, it said. The show raised nearly $15,000, and donations are still being accepted. For more information about supporting the Seminarian Education Fund, contact the Office of Mission Advancement at 585-3291.